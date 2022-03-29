Education

VC restates commitment to deepen town, gown relationship

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), a private university located in Patigi, Kwara State, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has restated the determination of the budding institution to deepening the collaboration and enhance of town and gown relationship between the university and its host communities and the larger society.

 

This was even as he said that the university, which received its provisional license to operate as a private university on April 7, 2021, and opened its doors to the first set of undergraduate students on October 18, 2021, would continue to partner and network with other institutions and organisations within and outside the country for academic and research development.

 

As part of an effort to strengthen the town and gown, he said: “Soon, the staff of the university will be engaging schools in the hosting community to add more value to their teaching and learn-  ing experiences and deepen the community service component of the university mandate.”

 

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed this during the maiden matriculation of the university, where no fewer than 269 undergraduates apart from the students in the Pre-Degree Ahman Pategi College of Advanced Studies, admitted into the university for the 2021/2022 academic session undertook the matriculation oath of the institution.

 

Adedimeji, who recalled that the university, which took-off with 15 academic programmes in two Faculties, and 10 Departments, said already efforts were ongoing for the phased expansion of the private university in line with the provisions of the Academic Brief, as the institution was poised to join the stars in the galaxy of higher education providers, discharging its tripartite mandate of teaching, research and community service or development.

 

However, in his address, tagged: “Always Do Your Best,” he congratulated the pioneer students, saying “today is a definitive new chapter in the book of your sojourn not only at Ahman Pategi University, but also in life, it is important that you re-commit yourselves to the pursuit of excellence and embrace positivity in doing so.”

 

He added: “The university is a small city when there are ideas, ideals and ideologies which are often in a state of flux. It is your responsibility to separate the wheat from the chaff and remain guided by always ensuring that you do the right thing.

 

“For instance, you cannot succeed without adhering to the rules and regulations of the institution, and discharging your primary assignment in the university with utmost commitment.”

 

