VC restates commitment to LASU’s growth, staff welfare

Again, the Lagos State University (LASU) Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello has reiterated the commitment of his administration and management for the development of the university, and welfare of staff and students, as they take another step in the New Year in the fulfilment of the vision to be the best university in West Africa.

She, however, noted that this set goal could only be achieved in an atmosphere of stability where there is love and unity, peace and development in nurturing the kind of university they aspire to be. The Vice Chancellor spoke at the New Year Inter-Faith Prayer programme, organised by the management to usher in the New Year and welcome members of the university community back to the institution and work after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“This prayer session demonstrates our desire to give God the honour and adoration due to Him as the author and source of our success as individuals and as an institution. “This programme is a testimony of our submission to God, whose hand we commit to the New Year in our hope that the year’s journey will be successful as we take another step in the fulfilment of our vision to be the best university in West Africa,” she said.

The Vice Chancellor, therefore, called on God to strengthen the bond of love and unity among people of all faiths in the university, engender harmony in the LASU community, and create a sense of common vision and purpose among staff and students. While encouraging everyone to embrace peace and to love one another as the Holy Books admonished, Oatunji-Bello, urged the workers to develop a strong work ethic and to be diligent and committed to duties that have been entrusted to their care.

She, however, insisted that they could not as an institution condone lateness to work, laziness, lackadaisical attitude or tolerate indifference to our jobs and expect things to get better. On staff welfare, she said that her administration remains committed to their well-being, adding that “by the grace of God and as available resources permit, be rest assured that you will get what is due to you without first having to agitate for it.”

She promised to ensure that they have a conducive working environment and get their promotion as and when due, which has been the case since the inception of her administration.

Apart from the huge number of staff who had been promoted, the Vice Chancellor pointed out that her administration had sent the highest number of staff to trainings in a single year than at any other time in the past, while the university had fulfilled its promises on payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance, as well as consistently remitted cooperative deductions, and unfailingly paid salaries on or before 23rd of every month

