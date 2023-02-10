News

VC seeks innovative ideas for education devt

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Vice Chancellor Wahab Egbewole has advocated innovative ideas to push the education development agenda for the next generation of academics. The professor of law also suggested the combination of both quality and quantity while decrying the desire in the Nigeria curriculum study for quantity at the expense of quality. Egbewole stated that despite the fact that Nigeria believes in education as crucial to human development which is evident in the rate of establishment of educational institutions, the alarming poverty is highly abysmal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afenifere to ACF: You can’t threaten Yoruba with war

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Saturday described as hypocritical the statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen. In a statement issued by organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, and titled, ‘ACF hypocritical tears’, Afenifere said never would the […]
News

No Fulani herdsman killed in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

Following the recent rift between the Vigilante in Bena area and Fulani herdsmen, Kebbi State Government has denied reports that lives were lost.   Speaking to Sunday Telegraph the Kebbi State Deputy Governor Col. Ismail Yombe (rtd), said the crisis was caused by lack of communication, saying however that no lives were lost.   “Am […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: APC lost many states in 2019 to prove its tolerance

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

…party congresses start from July 31, says Buni   President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost many states to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections in order to prove tolerance.   Buhari, who maintained that it was unusual for a ruling party to lose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica