VC seeks innovative ideas for education devt

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Vice Chancellor Wahab Egbewole has advocated innovative ideas to push the education development agenda for the next generation of academics. The professor of law also suggested the combination of both quality and quantity while decrying the desire in the Nigeria curriculum study for quantity at the expense of quality. Egbewole stated that despite the fact that Nigeria believes in education as crucial to human development which is evident in the rate of establishment of educational institutions, the alarming poverty is highly abysmal.
Afenifere to ACF: You can’t threaten Yoruba with war
The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Saturday described as hypocritical the statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen. In a statement issued by organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, and titled, ‘ACF hypocritical tears’, Afenifere said never would the […]
No Fulani herdsman killed in Kebbi
Following the recent rift between the Vigilante in Bena area and Fulani herdsmen, Kebbi State Government has denied reports that lives were lost. Speaking to Sunday Telegraph the Kebbi State Deputy Governor Col. Ismail Yombe (rtd), said the crisis was caused by lack of communication, saying however that no lives were lost. “Am […]
Buhari: APC lost many states in 2019 to prove its tolerance
…party congresses start from July 31, says Buni President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost many states to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections in order to prove tolerance. Buhari, who maintained that it was unusual for a ruling party to lose […]
