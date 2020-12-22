VC seeks insurance policy, enhanced welfare for journalists

Given the critical role played by the media in the development of the nation and the hazard faced by journalists as endangered species, a call has gone to the government and relevant authorities to formulate policies that will guarantee life insurance and improved working conditions for journalists while in practice.

The call was made by the President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan- Remo in Ogun State, Prof. Ademola Tayo, during a media interaction, where he unveiled his administration’s vision and university’s programme for his second term tenure.

According to him, despite the fact that the media remain a key component of our community, and the relevance of journalists in the society, little is done by the nation to appreciate the sacrifices they make for the survival of our nation.

“We use this opportunity to plead with the government and relevant authorities to see to the needs and conditions of journalists in Nigeria, particularly through the formulation of policies that will guarantee them life insurance while in practice,” Tayo added.

On his plan for second term, the President, who said that it will be an honour and a privilege to build upon the tremendous progress made over the last five years of his first term in office, recalled that for over two decades, Babcock University, a private university founded by the Seventh Day Adventist, had significantly contributed to nation’s sociopolitical, industrial and cultural development through innovations.

Towards expansion of the focus of the university, Tayo, however, noted that the institution was set to commence academic programmes in the School of Environmental Studies, this academic session, while the School of Engineering Sci- ence will also take-off soon as all arrangements had been concluded in the direction.

“Our Distance and ELearning Centre is ready and waiting for the accreditation team,” he stressed, even as the Vice-Chancellor hinted that the products (graduates) of the university have remained the greatest assets. Basking in the euphoria of the performance of the graduates of the university in all spheres of national and global development, he recalled how some of the alumni such as Sola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi of Pay stack recently commanded global attention with the acquisition of their company by renowned American company, Stipe.

“Our products are trail blazers in all spheres. For instance, at the Nigerian Law School, our students set the pace. Also in the accounting profession, they are the leaders and the list is endless. We are not resting on our oars and we are improving daily as we are connected to over 127 universities worldwide and we draw inspirations and ideas from one another,” Tayo added.

As part of his administration’s agenda, he noted that in the next five years focus would be on expansion of academic programmes in order to provide a wider range of courses that would meet the needs of intending applicants to the university, and the nation at large.

Towards this end, the President said that the School of Earth and Environmental Science would commence in 2021, while the university will strengthen and provide enhanced ICT service for learning and management through the provision of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), ICT Mediated Learning, and Automation of University Information System.

