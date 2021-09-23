VC slams EKSU ASUU for disrupting council mee

The Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, has slammed the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for allegedly disrupting a meeting of the Governing Council chaired by the Pro- Chancellor and former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, on Tuesday.

Olanipekun, who addressed journalist yesterday in Ado Ekiti, said the action could tarnish the image of the university. ASUU had accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of slashing the subvention of the school from N260 million to N130 million, thereby making salary payment difficult from April. The union also accused the authorities of embezzling between N70 million and N100 million through illegal portal created to collect tuition fees from students, among other issues. But the VC debunked the accusations and expressed dissatisfaction at ASUU members’ behaviour durZuing the meeting. Olanipekun said: “Neither the management nor the council was put in the know.

They just invaded the council meeting even without notice. This to us was unpalatable, disrespectful and should not be encouraged by any sane person. “Despite the provocation, the council still went ahead and directed that some of the ASUU’s demands should be met. If they wanted to have an interface with the council, there were procedure. They shouldn’t just storm the venue of their meeting.”

