VC tasks ICAN on solutions to economic challenges

A call has gone to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and Accountants in general to come together to proffer solutions that will salvage the ailing economy of the nation at this critical time of its history.

 

The call was made by the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello at the 17th Western Zonal Accountants Conference of ICAN, which took place at ASCON, Badagry, Lagos. The Vice-Chancellor, while declaring open the four-day conference, said accountants, who formed a powerful body of professionals in the scheme of things, must be encouraged because of their critical role in national development.

 

She, however, lamented the social and economic tension many Nigerians had had to face in the last few weeks, which according to her, has especially pushed the nation to the precipice, and expressed  belief that the conference was coming at a most auspicious time when Accountants can engage in robust conversations on some of the key economic issues facing us, as a country and proffer workable solutions.

 

Prof Olatunji-Bello described the theme of the conference, “Professional Accountants, Uncertain Economy and Sustainable Development,” as very apt particularly at this time when the economy forms a core of the campaign conversations in the days leading to the 2023 general election, saying that “Accountants, like many other professionals, are partly responsible for the unstable situation of our economy today, and accountants will play a key role in getting us out of it.”

 

The Vice-Chancellor stressed: “We talk of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as an organising principle that aims to meet human development goals while also enabling natural systems to provide necessary natural resources and ecosystem services to humans, and this is broken down into 17 development goals aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. “There is no doubt that this is where we want to be.

 

We want to move from being a nation of 133 million people living in multi-dimensional poverty to a nation where there is economic prosperity and boom; from a nation where flipflopping economic policies and poor management engender instability to a nation of databacked, planned and sustained economy, which support peace and security and the thriving of the entrepreneurial spirit of many Nigerians.”

 

 

