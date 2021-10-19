Education

VC tasks students on hard work, discipline

The Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe has asked fresh men and women admitted to the institution to take their studies seriously, shun all forms of indiscipline, and not to allow distractions take the better of their studies.

 

He counseled them while declaring open the 26th orientation programme organised by the university for fresh students ahead of commencement of academic activities for the 2020/2021 session.

 

Prof. Iwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Udo Herbert, at the three-day exercise, which took place at the Senator Anyim Pius Anyim Auditorium of the university, urged the students to focus on their studies and desist from vices such as cultism, examination malpractice, drug abuse, indecent dressing and other unruly behaviour, which he described as destructive.

 

The Vice-Chancellor further advised them to make maximum use of the facilities provided by the university to enhance effective learning, even as he assured the students that their academic, psychological, physical and social welfare were guaranteed.

 

Also, in his remarks, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Marc Ogbuagu, stressed that the orientation exercise was to avail the new students the opportunity to be acquainted with vital information about the history, purpose and opportunities offered by the university, as well as what it expects of them to enable them acclimatise seamlessly with their new environment.

 

The university’s Registrar, Mrs. Jacinta Ogwo-Agu, who was also represented by the Director of Human Resources, Mr. Peter Nwaoma, took the students through the historical journey of the university and advised them to familiarise themselves with and should be guided by the university’s handbook.

