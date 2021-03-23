VC tasks varsities on cutting-edge research

The Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, has advocated stronger collaboration among public and private universities in the country in order to achieve success in research.

He noted that the best way to get a good result in research is to encourage those that have ideas to work together with another person with certain ideas.

The Vice-Chancellor made the call during the ‘News Point,’ a media programme organized for the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Osun State, which took place at the Library Hall of the private university.

While stressing that adequate structures needed to be put in place before embarking on research in order to achieve good results, the university don said: “For research to serve the country well, there must be a structure.

There is a need for collaboration among universities in Nigeria. No one single university or person can do it all. You must acknowledge that some people are good in one area and others in another area. By coming together and with a structure on ground, as well as celebrating Nigeria scientists, of course there would be good results.

You will definitely get a result.” Ogunwole, who also disclosed that Bowen University is partnering USAID, New Zealand and other international organisations for the development of tomatoes, root crops and other herbs, noted: “We are about to sign a MoU with the maker of Peak Milk and Three Crown Milk.

They have built a cen-tre in the university. Bowen will be a centre for milk collection. We have about 60 cows on the ground and we are planning to make it 100.”

On the proposal on the use of ‘Mother tongue’ to teach in the universities, the Vice-Chancellor said that those institutions willing to use the mother tongue should be allowed to do so, even as he recalled that English Language had been recognised as the official lingual franca of the country.

While warning that the use of mother tongue to teach should not be forced on all schools,

Ogunwole, however, added: “There should be opportunity for universities that want to use mother tongue to go ahead and do so, but we cannot make a policy universal for education. The purpose of education is to disseminate information so that another person can acquire it.

I believe what we need to do is to allow all these to run together. If there are people who want to use their mother tongue to teach science, why not allow them. But, we cannot make it a law that everybody must obey because doing so will place others at a disadvantage.”

On the purported high school fees, the Vice-Chancellor explained that Bowen University had allowed part-payment to make it easy for parents, noting that no amount is too much to be spent on education.

