VC to FG: Boost growth by promoting modular refineries in N’Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Vice-Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Prof. Okechukwu Onuchukwu, has appealed to the Federal Government to implement the policy on Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta region in order to promote the country’s economic growth and productivity. He also argued that such a move would go a long way to create employment opportunities, and address the use of the nation’s collective resources to pay for fuel subsidies that have failed to improve the economy. Unochukwu, a Professor of Economics made the call in his keynote address, titled: “Insecurity and Economic Development in Nigeria,” which was delivered at the memorial lecture, organised by the Ikwerre Doctors’ Forum (IDF) at the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) House, East-West Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He noted that the Nigerian government has the capacity to train Niger Delta youths that want to take up the artisan refinery project and to make them active participants in the country’s economy. He said: “Subsidy is better in production than in consumption. Our younger ones are carrying arms, and getting involved in crime and other social vices. “However, some have found themselves engaging in artisan refineries. If you try to find out how much our government has put into fighting crimes, you would see the reason to apply economic policies to salvage the system. Onuchukwu, who added that the impact of subsidy in the production stage would contribute to the economy as against the government’s decision to apply it at the consumption level?

 

