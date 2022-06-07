VC to Students: Take advantage of opportunities offered by varsity

Some 3,139 fresh undergraduates admitted into Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo in Ogun State, for the 2022 academic session have been advised to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the university to be their best and live their dreams. The President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo gave the advice at the 23rd matriculation of the students, where he said the university’s faculty members and facilities were among the best in the country to equip them with relevant knowledge, skills and provide them quality education to become successful citizens in society. “Acquiring or getting training at Babcock University guarantees students the confidence to march through life with the power and audacity to advance the frontiers of national development and international cooperation,” he noted The Vice Chancellor, however, urged the students, while in the university, to look into the future and see themselves as part of the tools that would reshape the world for the common good of all. According to him, education in Babcock University deals not only with learning of facts, but also of training the mind to think with a view to applying knowledge to solve societal problems. “You are today being matriculated into a functional education that equips you in intelligence and character to be locally relevant and globally influential,” Tayo added. While congratulating the students and their parents, he reminded them that their choice of Babcock University, a private institution owned by the Seventh Day Adventist, was an acceptance of this duty to be part of a network of scholars that aspired to transform lives through quality education of the minds and hearts. “We entreat our dear valued parents and guardians to cooperate with the university to make our campus a peaceful and safe environment for them to attain greater heights,” he said, pledging the university management’s unrelenting commitment to make the institution remain competitive for the enrolment of quality students and recruitment of high performing staff and faculty that are benchmarked with the best internationally. The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of award of recognition to Ikonwot Ezekiel Uduak, a student with the highest score of 325 marks in 2021 UTME, among those who applied to the university; as well as Adebawojo Mosopefoluwa with the highest score of 15 points in Babcock University 2021 JUPEB programme and Okubote Ifeoluwa with the highest CGPA of five points in the university’s 2021 Pre-Degree programme.

