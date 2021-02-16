VC to students: Utilise your academic pursuit to fullest

. A call has gone to the newly admitted students of the Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin in Ondo State to avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the university to harness their potential to the fullest through their academic sojourn in the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olukayode Amund made the call during the ninth matriculation of the students, where no fewer than 435 students admitted into the various programmes of the university undertook the oath of allegiance of the private university.

The Vice-Chancellor, who said the number of newly admitted students was the highest figure since inception of the university, stated that the institution had been equipped with the necessary resources and facilities that will assist the students in realising their ambition.

While emphasising that the fresher students were admitted into the four faculties of institution for the 2020/21 academic session, which are Law, Engineering, Basic and Applied Sciences and Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Amund further disclosed the institution’s readiness to commence academic activities in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences with three programmes in Architecture, Quantity Surveying and Estate Management, as well as the Postgraduate School in the 2020/21 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor: “In line the vision of the Founder and Proprietor, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, the university has continued to focus on its pursuit to becoming a globally competitive institution which will continue to produce entrepreneurial, innovative and ethical graduates for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

“We have remained focused on our vision and mission and committed to the aspirations and core values of the Founder.

“Our guiding principle is to make a meaningful impact on the developmental needs of the nation through the provision of quality university education. It is to this effect that we have invested heavily in a robust ICT infrastructure to propel our virtual learning endeavours.

“It may also interest you to know that the lecture materials of all courses run in the university have been uploaded on the Leaner Management System. I enjoin you to take full advantage of on-line lectures that have been provided to facilitate learning without the need to congregate in classrooms in order to adhere to the challenge of COVID- 19 pandemic.

You are, therefore, enjoined to pursue your academic studies with the necessary vigour and commitment.”

Amund, however, reiterated Elizade University’s zero-tolerance to any form of social vices within and outside the institution, even as he stressed that the university management would not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university rules and regulations.

He also implored the fresh students to imbibe the ethics of hard work, moderation and discipline in order to achieve academic excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor added: “You should shun examination misconduct and other deviant practices. This university has zero tolerance for all forms of antisocial behaviour such as cultism, hooliganism, drug abuse, stealing, prostitution and indecent dressing and conduct.

“You are urged to be modest and decent in your dressing, respect your lecturers who are your in loco parenti and adhere strictly to the rules and regulations that have been articulated in the Students’ Information Handbook.

Please do take advantage of the well-stocked libraries and sporting facilities amply provided on campus, while you make new friends across diverse cultures.

“The university has enjoyed relative peace since inception and you are advised to keep religiously to your matriculation oaths and stay away from any activity that will constitute a threat to peace and tranquility of this noble institution of learning, as any violation of extant rules and regulations shall receive appropriate sanctions.

“The distance between matriculation and convocation is quite wide and it is important that the journey ends successfully. And, for this to happen, you need to attend your lectures, carry out your assignments, and shun deviant behaviour, as well as other vices that could expose you and other students to grave danger.”

