VC unveils ‘road map’ for MOUAU’s transformation

The newly appointed Vice- Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has unfolded a new road map that will not only reposition the university, but also take it to its loftier heights.

This is as he pledged his administration readiness and commitment to leave the university better than he met it, saying that his administration would ensure that the mission and vision of the institution are sustained in line with the dream and aspirations of its founding fathers.

we, who succeeded Prof. Francis Ogbonnaya Otunta as the sixth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university is a Professor of Food Science Technology, and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the university.

He, therefore, charged members of staff to always treat students like their family members, warning: “We will not tolerate any staff member demanding anything from the students, either to harass, extort or abuse them because we must provide opportunities that accommodate the strongest and weakest among us.”

The Vice-Chancellor, however, stated this while addressing the university community during his inaugural address, which took place at the Pius Anyim Hall of the institution, even as he tasked members of staff on the need to embrace and ensure integrity, efficiency and excellence in all their dealings at the university.

Besides, he called on all members of the university community to be ready to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the university. Iwe said: “I want to believe that I will do my best. I will contribute to ensure that the mission of the university is sustained.

We must take decisions as prudently and useful as necessary, and dedicate adequate time and energy for the service of the university.”

He, therefore, called on the people of South-East and other well-meaning individuals to see the university as their project, saying “it is located here for their good and thus they should ready to contribute to its existence through donations, endowments and every other acceptable sources of funds to enable the university achieve its mission and core mandate.”

Like this: Like Loading...