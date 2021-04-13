Education

VC unveils vision for Ahman Pategi Varsity

The pioneer Vice- Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Pategi in Kwara State, Prof. Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, has said that his vision is to take the newly established private university to the future, as one of the best ivory tower not only in the country, but also globally.

 

Adedemiji, however, anchored his vision for the budding university on “Taking APU to the Future: Vision 5:25:50:500,” saying that the arrival of APU on the Nigerian university ecology is a watershed in history given its strategic location in the Kwara North and the relevance of its mission to the transformation of people’s lives and livelihoods.

 

The university was granted and presented a provisional operation licence last week to commence academic activities by the Federal Government alongside other 19 private universities recently approved by the government by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed respectively with Serial Number 94.

 

With the government’s licence, the Vice-Chancellor expressed confidence that the university could now commence academic programmes, even as he said that his administration’s vision, which essentially is keying into that of the founder and proprietor of the university, is to make APU, the university of first choice, indeed, a world-class university in truth and indeed.

 

Adedimeji, while highlighting his vision, however, said that with the support of the stakeholders, he planned to gavanise the ecosystem of the entire university to achieve what he tagged “Vision 5:25:50:500.”

 

“This means that within the period of five years of my stewardship or five years of APU’s existence, it is envisioned that the university will be one of the first 25 universities in Nigeria; one of the top 50 universities in Africa; and one of the best 500 in the world,” he explained.

 

According to the Vice-Chancellor, in achieving the vision of making APU the university of choice in Nigeria as a microcosm of Africa, adequate attention would be paid to the tripartite mandate of the university, which is teaching, research and community service.

 

“This mandate is underscored by the earlier submission that universities are for knowledge generation (teaching), knowledge transmission (research) and knowledge application (community service and development),”

 

Adedimeji stressed, saying the teaching staff would be spurred to offer their best so that the quality of the students to be produced will be high. While insisting that research would be prioritised, he added that efforts would be invigorated to translate research findings to innovations that engender developmental change.

 

This, he pledged to achieve by stimulating the academic staff to be globally competitive research-wise and make the university a hub by attracting to it seminars, conferences, workshops, symposia and other activities that animate university life and project its image.

 

“Through this process, the needs and problems of the society will be identified and appropriate solutions will be proffered through cuttingedge innovative research and interventionist measures,” he noted. On the strategies to achieve the APU envisioned dream, the Vice-Chancellor said that his administration would deploy Information Technology (IT) to the operations of the university activities with a view to achieving the university’s institutional goals and objectives.

 

He added: “Apart from IT, the revenue generation strategy of APU will be based on the philosophy of using what we have to get what we need.

 

The concentration of talents in the university will be converted to revenue generation through offering programmes and courses that attract patronage.

 

Of immediate concern will be a School of Basic Studies that will be made of the remedial, JUPEB and IJMB components through which the university may serve the North Central geo-political zone of the federation especially and as the same time attract revenue.”

