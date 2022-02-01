VC urges MDCN to increase admission quota for LASUCOM

Following the significant improvement in facilities and quality of personnel put in place at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) since the last accreditation exercise for MBBS programme in 2013, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to review upward the admission quota of from the current 100 to 150 students.

The appeal was made during the visit of MDCN accreditation team to the Vice-Chancellor at the Conference Hall of the Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences, LASUCOM, Ikeja, Lagos, as the accreditation exercise for MBBS programme commences.

While addressing the 14-man team, the Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology recalled that the university’s MBBS programme commenced in 1999 with a total number of 52 students, and has today produced 15 sets of medical graduates, comprising 846 medical doctors.

The quota for students’ intake of 50 at inception, according to her, was increased to the present 100 in 2013.

“Since the last visit in 2013, as you will discover very shortly, the college has witnessed rapid infrastructural transformation in terms of building structures, equipment and facilities, as well as significant upgrade in both quality and quantity of personnel,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Olatunji-Bello, however, highlighted the visible improvement in the college and concluded that an upward review in the quota for admission into the MBBS programme would be fully justified.

Meanwhile, the Leader of MDCN team and the Deputy Registrar, Dr. N. U Nwakanma, in his response agreed with the Vice- Chancellor on the upgrade of the college’s facilities and assured that the Council would be objective in its assessment of the programme.

“It is obvious that this place is not what it was five years ago when we last visited the programme.

The little we have seen has shown that there is serious improvement. We will try to be as diligent and as objective as possible in our peer review,” he assured the university.

