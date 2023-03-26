VC warns fresh students against vices

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Patigi, Kwara State, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has restated his administration’s commitment to the academic development of the university, even as he warned students to be focused and diligent in their studies.

This was as he said that the private university is gratified for inching forward in the quest to achieve the vision of providing high quality university education and promoting relevant research to impact the nation and its community. Adedimeji explained that it is crucial to note that the essence of the university, as a citadel of learning and in line with its mandate as articulated in the vision, will strive always to provide effective teaching and learning, which is the object of quality education; engage in ground-breaking research, as well as translate teaching, learning and research to the development of the community.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke at the second matriculation of the students for the 2022/2023 academic session, where no fewer than 96 fresh students admitted into 13 of the 15 academic programmes undertook the oath of allegiance of the university. Giving the breakdown of the students, Adedimeji stated that apart from the current 29 Diploma students in the Ahman Pategi College of Advanced Studies (APCAS), 69 students were admitted through the UTME, while 27 students were admitted through the Direct Entry. Adedimeji, in his address, titled: “Persist and Resist,” congratulated the students for being lucky to have been admitted into the university, saying for them to achieve their purpose of attaining quality education in the university, they should always remember that they must persist and resist. He said; “What must you persist on? You must persist in reading, studying, devoting time and committing energy to the pursuit of excellence. You must persist in ensuring that you attend your lectures, do your assignments, engage in class discussions, obey rules and regulations and keep your eyes on the ball of your primary assignment in the university.”

Like this: Like Loading...