VC’s appointment, LASU’s albatross

The cancellation of the selection process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the 37-year-old LASU and the call for fresh process by the Governor and Visitor to the university for two consecutive times, have continued to raise concern among stakeholders

How suspended selection process of VC’s appointment haunts LASU

There seems to be no letup in the crisis rocking the Lagos State University (LASU) over the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor of the state-owned university.

The process for the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor, which had since last year been kicked off following the expiration of the five-year single tenure of Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun on January 10, 2021, is yet to produce a successful candidate.

This is as all the selection process set up to appoint a Vice-Chancellor that would steer the ship of the university for the next five years have continued hit a brick wall, owing to series of petitions and complaints trailing the process, and allegations levelled against the university Governing Council superintending the process.

For the second consecutive time in the last five months, the Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the university, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had suspended the process due to alleged irregularities characterising the selection processes.

Following complaints by some applicants and other stakeholders over irregularities and allegations, the governor had on Friday, January 8, 2021, announced the cancellation of the process and directed the university Senate to convene an emergency meeting to nominate an Acting Vice- Chancellor to take over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor.

At the emergency Senate meeting of the institution, held on January 10 at the university Senate Chamber, Ojo campus, the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Oyedamola Oke was appointed to take over from Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the eighth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university in line with the extant law of LASU to avoid a vacuum at the management level.

Sanwo-Olu, who ordered the cancellation of the selection process and called for a fresh process, which he directed should terminate within 45 days, however, pointed out that the decision came on the heels of a thorough investigation and stakeholders’ engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice-Chancellor by the Governing Council. And, after a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the university ordered the cancellation of the process,” the government had stated.

Again, dissatisfied with the development and failure of the Council to midwife a hitch-free process and the need to sanitise the system, the Visitor to the university, last week, ordered the dissolution of Governing Council, led by the Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo, and for the umpteenth time cancelled the process and ordered a fresh process for the appointment of vicechancellor for the institution.

The governor, in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that the governor adopted the Visitation Panel’s Report in taking the decision. In the statement, the governor directed the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke; the management staff of the university to elect new council members, while the university Registrar and Secretary to Council was directed to proceed on compulsory leave.

According to the governor, the Registrar and Secretary to Council, who is to proceed on leave with immediate effect till the end of the process for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, failed to advise the Joint Council and Senate Committee against taking wrong decisions, which were against the provision of the law during the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021.

The dissolution of the Council, the Commissioner further stated, followed the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university.

Going by the development resulting in the barrage of allegations and flood of petitions, as well as complaints trailing the selection process, the governor, on March 30, inaugurated a six-member Special Visitation Panel, comprising former Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Bamitale Omole, as Chairman, with former Vice-Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Joseph Ajienka; a renowned political scientist, Prof. Ayo Olukotun; former Lagos State Solicitor-General, Justice Lawal Pedro; former Registrar of University of Ibadan (UI), Olujimi Olukoya, and a Director in the state’s public service, Funmilola Olajide, who served as the panel’s Secretary to investigate the allegations and complaints, and to recommend and advise the government.

The statement issued on Friday reads in part: “And, by the powers conferred on him (the Governor) by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended), hereby adopts the recommendations and directs as follows.

“The immediate dissolution of the Lagos State University Governing Council and the removal of the Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Council for flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations of the university guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

“Cancellation of the second failed exercise to appoint the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor as a result of the flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow its own laid down criteria guiding the process for the appointment of a ninth Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.

“In due course, a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University will be constituted. The reconstituted Council shall conduct a new process for the appointment of the ninth Vice- Chancellor.

“Members of the Joint Council and the Senate Selection Committee, who participated in the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021 to appoint a ninth Vice-Chancellor are exempted from further participation in the new exercise for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. The Acting Vice- Chancellor and management of the university are hereby directed to elect new council members from the Senate.”

The Acting Registrar, the Visitor directed, should superintend over the new exercise, even as he noted that the Acting Vice-Chancellor should forward to the Governor/Visitor through the Surrogate Council (Special Adviser on Education) the list of all the Deputy Registrars of LASU for the purpose of appointing an Acting Registrar.

The governor stated that a new Governing Council and a full Visitation Panel would immediately be constituted for the university. In the first selection process that was rejected, the Governing Council had recommended a Professor of Public Health and Director of the university’s Research and Innovation Unit, Olumuyiwa Odusanya; Prof. Kabir Akinyemi, former Dean, Students’ Affairs and a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sena Bakre to the Visitor for appointment.

Meanwhile, in March, after another round of rigorous selection processes, the Council in a fresh recommendation to the Governor, shortlisted another best three candidates, who are Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, who scored 87.94 per cent; Prof. Mohammed Ibrahim, a Professor of Public Health at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, who scored 80.95 per cent, and Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, a Professor of Public Mental Health and incumbent Acting Provost of the university’s College of Medicine with 76.61 per cent, as first, second and third positions respectively for the Visitor to appoint one of them as Vice-Chancellor.

Also on the list recommended to the Governor were the incumbent Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Elias Wahab ranked fourth with 76.61 per cent; Prof. Olawunmi Badejo scored 71.99 per cent to be ranked fifth; Prof. Kabir Akinyemi 6th with 69.01 per cent; Prof. Olatunji-Bello ranked seventh with 68.95 per cent; and Prof. Sena Bakre with 66.4 per cent, ranking eighth.

Meanwhile, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), a civil society group, had earlier kicked against the nomination of Prof. Omole as the chairman of the panel, saying in a statement issued by the group’s Deputy National Coordinator, Ogunjimi Ayobami, and the National Mobilisation Officer, Michael Lenin, that Nigerians should not await any positive outcome from the panel. ERC said in its statement:

“Without any intention to second guess the findings of the Lagos State University visitation panel 2021 set up by the Lagos State Government to look into the Vice- Chancellorship selection crisis rocking the university, the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) feels it incumbent to sound a note of warning that there is the likelihood that the panel’s objective may be derailed and justice not served due to the anti-worker and anti-student pedigree of the panel’s chairman.”

But, prior to the last week government’s dissolution of the governing council and call for fresh selection process, the Medical Academic Community, had few weeks ago, in a statement

“On the Vice-Chancellor Selection Crisis in Lagos State University,” which was signed by the Chairman, NMA Lagos, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan; Chairman Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo; and Chairman MDCAN LASUTH, Dr. Mumuni Amisu, had said: “Our observation on the events surrounding the appointment of a ninth Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University – Our role, expectations and fears.

According to the group, the excuse given each time the process, which always produced one of their own among the best three candidates shortlisted, was scuttled at the last lap on the governor’s table has always been some petitions from certain quarters within the university.

The medical community, including the Nigerian Medical Association and its affiliate bodies, said their expectation was that one of these professors would have been selected for the position by now.

The community, however, wondered how long these frivolous petitions against the Joint Council and Selection Committee would continue to be a basis for delay in appointment of the ninth Vice- Chancellor, which according to the group has become a source of disappointment to all members of the Medical Academia.

The group said in the statement: “We strongly believe that the intervention of the Special Visitation Panel was in furtherance of a sinister agenda that will not serve good purpose for the progress of the university and which may engender further crisis.

“That the Special Visitation Panel, based on our interaction with them, exposed not only feign ignorance but their prejudice and bias against the Medical Academia and we fear that their recommendations will reflect such and will only engender crisis.

“We do not have any reason to believe that the previous processes of selection of ninth Vice Chancellor for LASU were not rigorous or not in compliance with laid down procedures and the extant laws of the university.”

They, therefore, appealed that any one of the three finalists in the second selection process be announced by the governor without further delay, since they all have what it takes to put the university on the path of unrivaled progress and excellence in its three core mandates of teaching, research and community service.

The dons, who also appealed that merit and extant laws of the institution should be applied in the matter, however, reiterated that they would use any lawful and legal means to prevent the disenfranchisement of any qualified person including medical doctors with Fellowship.

Again, following the flood of complaints trailing the process, the leadership of a faction of LASU’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had in January in a letter of complaint to Governor Sanwo-Olu over what it described as ‘non-transparent’ in the ongoing selection process for the institution’s ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor, frowned at the exercise.

The union in the letter, dated January 1, 2021, and signed by the Secretary and Assistant Secretary, Dr. Tony Dansu and Dr. Adeolu Oyekan, respectively, also passed a vote of no confidence on the Pro- Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo.

The union also kicked against Ninalowo’s chairmanship of the selection committee, and urged the governor, who doubles as the Visitor to the institution, to cancel the selection process if the allegations that the selected candidates are unqualified for the job are found to be true.

But, the Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, Tokunbo Wahab, said the signatories to the letter lacked the legal status to make such a comment, stressing that they have since ceased to be employees of the university, as they had been sacked.

Despite, the union alleged that the selection committee flouted its own rules by reportedly screening candidates, who fell short of the set criteria and requirements for the position.

The selection had earlier been condemned by senior academics of the institution, who picked holes in the advertisement put out for the position following the series of allegations raised and controversies trailing the process.

According to the dons, going by the guidelines released by the 37-year-old institution in the new advertisement published on January 14, 2021 for Vice-Chancellor, it was apparent that the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee allegedly have a preconceived plan on the appointment, similar to the one it earlier presented before the governor which was cancelled.

In the letter entitled: “LASU VC: Emerging Issues in the new Advertisement,” which was jointly signed on behalf of Concerned Senior Academics by Prof. Oladimeji Kolawole, Prof. Olalekan Jaiyeoba and Prof. Adeleke Yusuff, the lecturers argued that Prof. Ninalowoled committee be dissolved and reconstituted “within the ambient of the LASU Law of 2004.”

This group also insisted that based on the Council chair’s apparent role in this matter, he should be recused from the entire process in order to ensure transparency and to fully reflate confidence within the system.

Part of the controversies trailing the selection process, as alleged by the senior academics, was the claim by the Joint Council and Senate Selection Committee that any candidate with Postgraduate Medical Fellowship could apply since it is equivalent to PhD certificate.

But, according to them in the petition, insisted that such claim was in total contravention to National Universities Commission (NUC) declaration in a memo released last year, a further clarification on its stance three years before, which it forwarded to all universities, including LASU that there was no certificate at par with PhD.

The academics further alleged that to upturn NUC stance, some members of the Committee desirous to install their loyalist into office had gone ahead to obtain an alleged “illegal circular” from the Commission to back their claim over the LASU PhD/Fellowship controversy.

The stated: “The National Universities Commission has issued several memos with simple declarations that no other qualification is equivalent to a PhD.

Apart from the March 3, 2020 circular signed by the Director of Academic Planning of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr. N.H. Saliu, addressed to all Vice-Chancellors where he declared that the Postgraduate Medical Fellowship is not equivalent to PhD, there was also another letter dated 11th August, 2017 signed by Dr. G. B. Kumo, Director of Academic Planning of NUC, which clarified that the PhD degree has no other degree or certificate equivalent to it.”

