VDT breaks new ground with 100% service uptime

VDT Communications, a leading broadband service provider in Nigeria, has broken new ground by being able to deliver 100 per cent service uptime to customers, who cannot afford any downtime in their internet service provision. The company in a statement signed by its Marketing Communications Manager, Mr. David Ese, said it does this through multiple redundant trunk deployment for such customers. “Apart from ensuring 100 per cent service uptime, this technology also offers several other benefits to the customers such as increased speed, increased operational flexibility with the multiple redundant trunks, and reduced latency as a result of lower congestion if the primary trunk fails.

“This technology reinforces a high level of service reliability and quality. Moreover, it saves the customers enormous cost and time by eliminating the need for multiple broadband vendors,” the company stated. VDT Communications Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 and the 1st ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified telecom company in Nigeria for excellent IT service management, is passionate about consistently offering the highest possible quality of service to her customers. Also, the company provides excellent after-sales services through her well trained and adequate personnel.

In a recent survey conducted the company’s speed of response is arguably the fastest in the industry. This is made possible due to the company closeness to her customers throughout the country with over 130 POPS/ business offices spread across all the states and FCT Abuja.

“The consistent premium quality of services offered VDT Communications has made the organization the toast of the financial sector which relies on the highest quality of broadband communications services for optimum operation. As a result, VDT provides services to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per cent of insurance companies amongst several other blue-chip multi-national and indigenous companies across all sectors in Nigeria,” the company said.

