VDT empowers businesses with SME package

Leading broadband communications provider, VDT Communications Limited, has unveiled an SME package aimed at supporting and empowering small businesses in the country. The company described the support package named ‘VDT SMEmpower’ as a premium quality internet service package at an affordable cost for the SMEs. “VDT Communications adapted the SME internet service from the same premium broadband communications services it is offering to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per cent of insurance companies as well as prominent multinational and indigenous blue-chip companies across all sectors in Nigeria to support the SMEs at an affordable cost.

This is to enable the SMEs to achieve smoother and speedier operations thereby ensuring accelerated growth and continuous business success,” the company stated. “SMEmpower offers immense benefits to customers through the provision of superfast and reliable internet service at affordable cost nationwide. The service uptime is up to 99.9 per cent. This means that with SMEmpower your business enjoys readily available high-quality internet service 24/7,” VDT said.

The company added that apart from its affordable monthly data plans such as a whopping 35 GB unlimited data for just N10,000, 60GB for N13,500 and 120GB for N20,000, etc, the service offers free night usage; from 8 pm to 6 am and the possibility to roll over the unused data. “Also, customers who make payment for 3months get free 25GB in addition to their subscribed data bundle and those who pay for 6months get free 50GB,” it stated said. In addition, VDT said the SMEmpower offers immense value-added services such as Branded Website Creation, Web Space Hosting, Business Domain Name Registration, and Unlimited Business Emails – all which are aimed at helping SMEs to achieve more speedy and hassle-free operations and at an affordable cost. “VDT Communications Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 and the 1st ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified Telecom Company in Nigeria for excellent IT service management is passionate about consistently offering the highest possible quality of service to her customers,” the company said.

