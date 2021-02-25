News

VDT: Support package to grow SME businesses in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Broadband service provider, VDT Communication, has said that its recently introduced support package named SMEmpower, is targeted at growing small businesses in Nigeria. According to the company, the product was designed to enable the SMEs to achieve smoother and speedier operations thereby ensuring accelerated growth and continuous business success. VDT’s Marketing Communications Manager, David Ese, in a statement, said the company was already receiving accolades from businesses across Nigeria over the product. He described the support package popularly known as SMEmpower as premium quality internet service package at an affordable cost for SMEs.

“VDT Communications adapted the SME internet service from the same premium broadband communications services it is offering to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per cent of insurance companies as well as prominent multinational and indigenous blue-chip companies across all sectors in Nigeria to support the SMEs at a more affordable cost.

“SMEmpower offers immense benefits to customers through the provision of superfast and reliable internet service at affordable cost nationwide. The service uptime is up to 99.9 per cent. This means that with SMEmpower businesses enjoy readily available high-quality internet service 24/7. SMEmpower also provides proactive and superior quality customer service support 24/7,” he said. Ese added that apart from affordable monthly data plans such as a whopping 35 GB unlimited data for just N10,000, 60GB for N13,500, and 120GB for N20,000, etc, the service offers free night usage; from 8 pm to 6 am and the possibility to roll over the unused data. Also, customers who make payment for 3months get free 25GB in addition to their subscribed data bundle and those who pay for 6months get free 50GB.

Besides, he said the SMEmpower offers immense value-added services such as Branded Website Creation, Web Space Hosting, Business Domain Name Registration, and Unlimited Business Emails – all of which are aimed at helping SMEs to achieve more speedy and hassle-free operations and at an affordable cost.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: APC’s desperation could cause violence, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State from perpetrating acts of violence, stressing that the party’s desperation and that of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole could cause violence. Wike, who spoke on a live television programme yesterday, claimed that the Edo APC is […]
News

We’re dominating counterinsurgency operations –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that military operations in the North- East, North-West and other theatres across the country had entered the domination stage. It buttressed the point by saying that direct encounters between troops and the terrorist elements were on the decline. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this at […]
News Top Stories

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala, others know fate next week

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

•Fitch revises Nigeria’s outlook from negative to stable The remaining five candidates in the race for the job of Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will know their fate next week. This is as Fitch Ratings yesterday revised the outlook on Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating to stable from negative. However, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica