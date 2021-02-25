VDT: Support package to grow SME businesses in Nigeria

Broadband service provider, VDT Communication, has said that its recently introduced support package named SMEmpower, is targeted at growing small businesses in Nigeria. According to the company, the product was designed to enable the SMEs to achieve smoother and speedier operations thereby ensuring accelerated growth and continuous business success. VDT’s Marketing Communications Manager, David Ese, in a statement, said the company was already receiving accolades from businesses across Nigeria over the product. He described the support package popularly known as SMEmpower as premium quality internet service package at an affordable cost for SMEs.

“VDT Communications adapted the SME internet service from the same premium broadband communications services it is offering to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per cent of insurance companies as well as prominent multinational and indigenous blue-chip companies across all sectors in Nigeria to support the SMEs at a more affordable cost.

“SMEmpower offers immense benefits to customers through the provision of superfast and reliable internet service at affordable cost nationwide. The service uptime is up to 99.9 per cent. This means that with SMEmpower businesses enjoy readily available high-quality internet service 24/7. SMEmpower also provides proactive and superior quality customer service support 24/7,” he said. Ese added that apart from affordable monthly data plans such as a whopping 35 GB unlimited data for just N10,000, 60GB for N13,500, and 120GB for N20,000, etc, the service offers free night usage; from 8 pm to 6 am and the possibility to roll over the unused data. Also, customers who make payment for 3months get free 25GB in addition to their subscribed data bundle and those who pay for 6months get free 50GB.

Besides, he said the SMEmpower offers immense value-added services such as Branded Website Creation, Web Space Hosting, Business Domain Name Registration, and Unlimited Business Emails – all of which are aimed at helping SMEs to achieve more speedy and hassle-free operations and at an affordable cost.

