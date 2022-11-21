Vehicle importers fret over extortion as Customs’ identification app collapses

Importers have said that the collapse of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation platform has led to extortion and demurrage at Tincan Island Port.

The platform used by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) suffered a set back back between Wednesday and Thursday last week, leading to disruption in vehicle clearing at the Port and Terminal Multi- services Limited and Five Stars Logistics Limited terminals.

It was gathered that trouble started on Wednesday when importers discovered that the Standard VIN chasis of the customs was rejecting vehicles and referring them to the 846 code, which is meant for non-standard VIN.

It was alleged that the non-standard VIN gives room for manipulation by customs officers as demurrage piled up because of inability to clear vehicles. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that no fewer than 2,200 used vehicles would be discharged in the port from this week.

The vehicles are being ferried by six roll-on roll-off vessels to PTML. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, Grande San Paolo has berthed at the terminal with 350 units; Grande Francia, 300 units; Grande Senegal, 400 units; Grande Tema, 450 units; Repubblica Argentina, 300 units and Grande Congo, 400 units.

A clearing agents, Sam Elem, said that since last week, importers were unable to capture vehicles on the standard VIN. He noted that more vessels were coming into the port and discharging vehicles but it has been difficult to clear them.

The NCS’s Public Relations Officer at the PTML Command, Mr Yakubu Mohammed, said that there was a general hitch on the VIN platform between Wednesday and Thursday. However, he said that the challenges had been rectified.

Yakubu explained: “We had a network problem on Wednesday and it was all round; it was not at PTML Command alone, the network was a little bit faulty but we have rectified that.

It was just on Wednesday and Thursday that we had that issue. It was beyond our control, this is a digital issue and once in a while there is bound to be network issues.

“Some of them have the standard VIN, but they usually run away from it, they run to the 846. If you are doing that, the system would not accept it, unless you tamper with the VIN code and duty rate.

We have people like that and they would keep on complaining, they don’t want to pay money for the standard VIN.” Yakubu urged all freight forwarders still experiencing challenges with their non-standard VIN to approach the customs office to lay their complaints and for assistance. He noted that some agents were bent on manipulating the system.

However, Elem alleged that customs had destroyed the VIN platform, thereby directing customs and agrnts to use the 846 which had created room for extortion and negotiations with customs officers. He said: “We have complained to the customs, they are aware of this challenge since last week, but they have no concrete solutions or reply to give to us.

This challenge is happening at all the ports that handle vehicles.” It would be recalled that with the influx of the vehicles in the last quarters of the year, Customs said that it was generating more revenue through the VIN .

According to the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi, the system had been able to drastically reduce false information on imported vehicles.

Bomodi explained that VIN valuation had been successful because it was no longer easy to manipulate it by importers and agents. He added that the process had made it possible for the service to get appropriate duties for imported vehicles.

Bomodi said: “Before the introduction of the system, it was easy for people to manipulate the process because they were making manual declarations about vehicles. “For instance, if they were bringing in 2020 model of vehicles, they might be able to manoeuvre and say they were bringing in 2010 model because they knew they would pay less.”

The deputy comptroller added that with the system currently in place, every piece of information about a vehicle would be revealed once entered into the system.

Bomodi stressed that necessary steps were followed before arriving at the current value, noting that customs arrived at a fair value for different models of vehicles after due consultation with importers, brokers and other stakeholders.

