Vehicle plunges into Ebonyi mining pit

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

An unidentified vehicle, Saturday plunged into a mining pit in Enyigba community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

It is believed that the occupants of the vehicle may have died in the accident.

They were believed to be on their way to Ikwo from Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state

The number of persons in the car and the type of car could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

While some reports claimed it was a mini bus, others said it was a saloon car.

An eyewitness, Akachukwu Offia, a lecturer at AEFUNAI said no help was forthcoming from the company which owns the mining pit despite appeals from him and other commuters.

He said: “A vehicle fell into a pit. Driving from Abakaliki a little distance away from a mining company some minutes ago, I observed a white car driving along the same direction.

“And suddenly, the car fell into one of the mining pits full of water and just very close to the road. It was like a dream to me while I followed the car a little distance away from behind.

“I quickly stopped other vehicles from both sides to observe the true position of the accident and while we observed more closely, we noticed the waves rippling the water due to the impact of the vehicle but could not sight the car nor the passengers.

“I quickly rushed with another private car owner to the mining company to report the accident and seek for urgent rescue but they could not render any immediate help.”

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident.

She said the police contacted local divers who tried all their best to recover the vehicle or its occupants but were not successful.

