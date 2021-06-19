News

Vehicle used in conveying kidnapped Kebbi students owned by judge, say police

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Police Command has said the vehicle used to convey kidnapped students from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, belongs to a High Court judge in the state. According to Kebbi Police Command spokesman, Nafi’u Abubakar, bandits hijacked the van on Birnin Yauri road. Abubarkar said this to debunk reports that a police vehicle was used in transporting the kidnapped students. He also said that reports claiming that the kidnapped students numbered up to 50 are false.

He said, “The attention of the police has been drawn to reports made by some media stations that a police vehicle was used in kidnapping about 50 students of the FGC. “A White Hilux Van with registration No. kBSJ 29 belonging to a High Court judge with inscription of Kebbi State Judiciary, hijacked by bandits on Birnin Yauri road was the one used in the kidnapping and not a police vehicle as stated by some media stations. “The command wishes to make it clear and set the records straight that yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing as rescue operation is still ongoing.” he said.

Our Reporters

