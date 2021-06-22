Vehicles burnt, passengers trapped as tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Several vehicles have been reportedly burnt as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at the early hours of Tuesday around Ogere axis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The tanker fell and went up in flames around 4 a.m, New Telegraph learnt.

The accident, which occurred around Ogere Remo via Toll Gate, on the expressway, left several vehicles trapped along the expressway while vehicular movement were disrupted.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident, saying the incident occurred in front of Romona Trailer Park.

Umar said that, rescue teams from Sagamu and Ogere unit of the command had been deployed to the scene.

“The fire is serious and as such the number of vehicles involved can not be ascertained yet.

“The Ogun State fire Service was contacted and they have arrived the scene.

“FRSC operatives are on ground managing the traffic situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, drivers moving towards the Ogere tollgate axis of the Lagos-Ibadan highway, along the proposed new Kara Market inbound Ibadan, have been urged to make use of alternative routes.

The State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed that “a tanker laden with fuel, in the hold up suddenly burst into flames affecting seven other trucks and two cars in the process.”

TRACE Spokesman, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said: “While rescue operations continues with the combined efforts of TRACE, FRSC, police, NSCDC and the Fire Service, motorists are advised to ply the alternative routes below:

“Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/Remo-Saapade to relink Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

