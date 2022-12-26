Vehicles: Oyetola acted in accordance with law, convention  — Aide

The decision by the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, to approve the release of vehicles to public officials who served in his administration is in accordance with the law and convention, Ismail Omipidan, the governor’s former Chief Press Secretary, has said.

He noted that there is an existing law in the state, duly passed by the State House of Assembly, adding that the former governor’s action on the access to the used vehicles by him, his deputy and other public officials were guided by the existing law.

He further said that contrary to the claim by the Osun government, Oyetola is not in possession of 11 vehicles, insisting that the used vehicles he left with were not only properly documented but were done in line with the extant law and best practices.

Omipidan, who is now the media aide to Oyetola, noted that like his previous statements, the Osun governor’s spokesperson’s release on the alleged carting away of government vehicles were full of lies and misinformation, deliberately put together to malign the person and character of his principal.

He wondered how he came about the value of N2.9 billion as total worth of the used vehicles, insisting that the amount is unrealistic, misleading and false, therefore, it cannot represent the true value of the used vehicles. Besides, several of the vehicles they alleged were carted away are still in the possession of the State Government as at today.

“For instance, the vehicles listed against Amotekun were the same vehicles being used in the current administration. Yet, they said they are looking for the same vehicles. Three of the vehicles they claim are with the former deputy governor are already being used by the current deputy governor,” he explained.

