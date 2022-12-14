Vehicular Taffic: Chaos looms at Lekki Port road

For the $1.5billion Lekki Deepsea Port to become the hub of shipping, stakeholders have expressed urgent need to connect the port with rail line in order to avert the negative experience of Lagos and Tincan island ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

From January 2023, the emergence of Lekki Port as the transshipment hub will dwarf the activities of other regional ports and increase commercial operations in Nigeria and the entire West African region.

Anxiety

But stakeholders have entertained the fear that the traffic gridlock in the corridor would affect the $1.5 billion Public Private Partnership (PPP) port, expected to boost the economy of Nigeria through the creation of 170,000 jobs and approximately $201 billion in revenue from taxes, royalties and duties to federal agencies and Lagos State. Further, the port, jointly being promoted by China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram Group, the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), is expected to create direct and indirect business revenue impact of $158billion in the country when become operational from next year. With its capacity of handling around six million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers and a significant volume of liquid and dry bulk uncontainerised cargoes, it was gathered that the port would have an aggregate impact of $362billion on Nigerian economy over the term of concession. When become operational next year, the port would have the capacity to berth ships that can ferry over 14,500 containers.

Panic

However, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that the neglect of hinterland connectivity for the seaport could be an albatross for the optimisation of the benefits of the project investment as well as efficiency of the port operations. Bello-Koko explained that with the immense benefits that the port poised to offer in changing the landscape of port operations in the country, there were constraints of hinterland connectivity.

Issue

In a paper titled: “Lekki Deep Seaport: Gains, challenges and potential threat to Lagos Port,” presented at forum in Lagos, Bello-Koko added: “This is considered a fundamental flaw of the planning process. It is important to note that the port is segmented into two: there is the aspect of maritime space and hinterland connectivity for cargo evacuation. “While attention has been on maritime space, there is complete neglect of hinterland connectivity at Lekki port. This is likely to be an albatross for the optimization of the benefits of the project investment as well as the efficiency of the port operations.” For instance, he said that there was no rail connectivity at Lekki port, adding that the road connection was grossly inadequate. Also, the Spokesman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Dr. Bolaji Akinola said that it takes six hours daily to drive to and from Ikoyi and Ibeju-Lekki despite that the port was yet to commence operations. He explained: “The Lekki port without rail evacuation is a disaster in waiting for traffic operations along the Lekki-Epe expressway. I go to the Pan Atlantic University (PAU) in Ibeju-Lekki from Ikoyi once a week. I spend three hours on the road, stuck in traffic, going to Lekki and another three hours coming from Lekki to Ikoyi. This is currently the situation even when we don’t have large numbers of trucks on that road because Lekki port has not commenced operations. “By the time Lekki port commences operations and about a thousand trucks besiege Lekki roads, traffic along that corridor will be a disaster. Unless cargoes are evacuated through other means like barges, the commencement of Lekki port which will invite large numbers of trucks to that corridor will lead to another traffic gridlock along that axis.

Solution

“The only way out is to embrace barge operations in the short run. This does not foreclose the need for multi-modalism and inter-modalism that should guarantee the fluidity of cargo evacuation and ultimately efficiency of port operations.” According to him, there was no doubt that operationalisation of Lekki Port would be a game changer not only for NPAs’ operations but Nigerian economy at large, stressing that there it was important that necessary logistics infrastructure be put in place to optimiae the benefits and guarantee positive impacts. Also, Bello-Koko added: “It may be necessary for the NPA management to create requisite synergy with relevant bodie towards addressing observable operational constraints. It would equally be necessary to engage in advocacy to sensitize various stakeholders in their respective roles in actualising the provision of these critical infrastructures.” On whether the Lekki port may signal the demise of existing ports in Apapa and Tin-Can, Bello-Koko explained that the existing river ports would function as feeder ports to what comes from Lekki port. He noted: “There seems to be morbid fear by stakeholders that the emergence of Lekki Deep-sea Ports may signal the death or possibly turn the existing ports in the Lagos area into tourist sites. “This is simply a fallacy. The Deep-sea port operates by the principle of Hub and Spoke. As a derivative of this, the existing port will simply function as a Feeder port i.e when big vessels call at Lekki, other ports would be fed with their own market share. In other words, the existing port would function as a regional port to serve destination cargo of their catchment area.”

Last line

There is need by the federal and Lagos governments to connect the port with rail and good road network, otherwise the ease of doing business would be a tall dream in the port.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...