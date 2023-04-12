Sports

Vela at the double as LAFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC cruised into the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Major League Soccer champions had all but assured themselves of a place in the last four after a ruthless 3-0 first-leg win in Vancouver last week.

And any Canadian hopes of a second-leg miracle in California on Tuesday were snuffed out rapidly by Steve Cherundolo’s in-form Los Angeles side.

Vela opened the scoring after just eight minutes, burying a penalty to put LAFC 4-0 up on aggregate after Gabon international Denis Bouanga was brought down in the area.

Barcelona-born Ilie Sanchez set up Vela’s second just after the half-hour mark, picking the LAFC captain out with a superb pass from midfield that split the Vancouver defense.

Vela controlled on his chest and then rifled in a low finish to make it 2-0 on the night, 5-0 overall.

Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes put the seal on the win with a spectacular long-range strike in the 65th minute.

Los Angeles could face old rivals Philadelphia Union in the semifinals, who they beat in last year’s MLS Cup final to win the domestic championship.

Philadelphia lead Mexico’s Atlas 1-0 after last week’s home first leg. Union face a challenging trip to Mexico on Wednesday for the second leg.

On the other side of the draw on Tuesday, Mexico’s Leon suffered an upset 2-1 defeat to Haitian side Violette but still progressed comfortably to the last four, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Leon had put themselves on pole position to advance after thrashing the Haitians 5-0 in the first leg last week. Leon will face either fellow Mexican side Tigres UANL or Motagua from Honduras in the last four.

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

I feel bad we’re yet to get replacements for Okocha, myself –Friday Ekpo

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Ex-international Friday Ekpo told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in an interview that the Super Eagles must maintain the newfound winning mentality, urging Coach Gernot Rohr to open the door for new players. The Super Eagles won their last two African Nations Cup qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, scoring four goals; what is your advice to the team […]
Sports

Eagles’ impact in season ending bliss

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the final of the English FA Cup on August 1st was one of the closing events of the European football season. The Gunners needed the win to secure a place in European football against the Blues who already had a guaranteed spot in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were […]
Sports

Messi, Mbappe set to start against Reims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino says Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe should be in his squad for Sunday’s game at Reims, despite speculation about Mbappe’s future. Real Madrid are bidding to sign Mbappe before the transfer deadline at 23:00 BST on Tuesday, 31 August.   “Kylian Mbappe is working very hard and is preparing for […]

Leave a Reply