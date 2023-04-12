Vela at the double as LAFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League semis

Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC cruised into the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Major League Soccer champions had all but assured themselves of a place in the last four after a ruthless 3-0 first-leg win in Vancouver last week.

And any Canadian hopes of a second-leg miracle in California on Tuesday were snuffed out rapidly by Steve Cherundolo’s in-form Los Angeles side.

Vela opened the scoring after just eight minutes, burying a penalty to put LAFC 4-0 up on aggregate after Gabon international Denis Bouanga was brought down in the area.

Barcelona-born Ilie Sanchez set up Vela’s second just after the half-hour mark, picking the LAFC captain out with a superb pass from midfield that split the Vancouver defense.

Vela controlled on his chest and then rifled in a low finish to make it 2-0 on the night, 5-0 overall.

Ecuador international Jose Cifuentes put the seal on the win with a spectacular long-range strike in the 65th minute.

Los Angeles could face old rivals Philadelphia Union in the semifinals, who they beat in last year’s MLS Cup final to win the domestic championship.

Philadelphia lead Mexico’s Atlas 1-0 after last week’s home first leg. Union face a challenging trip to Mexico on Wednesday for the second leg.

On the other side of the draw on Tuesday, Mexico’s Leon suffered an upset 2-1 defeat to Haitian side Violette but still progressed comfortably to the last four, winning 6-2 on aggregate.

Leon had put themselves on pole position to advance after thrashing the Haitians 5-0 in the first leg last week. Leon will face either fellow Mexican side Tigres UANL or Motagua from Honduras in the last four.

*Courtesy: AFP