Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour: Kafayat Omisore emerges champion

Nigeria’s number one Wheelchair Tennis female player, Kafayat Omisore yesterday emerged the winner of the ongoing Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour held at the MKO tennis centre, Abuja Omisore defeated her Moroccan opponent Awane in two straight sets. She won the first set 7-5 and took the second set in the nervy encounter which ended in a tiebreak at 7-6, 7-3. An elated Omisore said she was glad to win the match which almost went the way of her opponent in the second set. She said their albatross was lack of international tournaments like counterparts in Morocco and South Africa.

“I was ranked around 60 in the continent, but with this victory, l should be better placed with the points l earned ,” she said. Omisore said she would put in her best during the World Wheelchair qualifiers which begins later in the week to ensure they qualify for the World Cup in Portugal.

