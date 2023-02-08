Sports

Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour: Kafayat Omisore emerges champion

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria’s number one Wheelchair Tennis female player, Kafayat Omisore yesterday emerged the winner of the ongoing Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour held at the MKO tennis centre, Abuja Omisore defeated her Moroccan opponent Awane in two straight sets. She won the first set 7-5 and took the second set in the nervy encounter which ended in a tiebreak at 7-6, 7-3. An elated Omisore said she was glad to win the match which almost went the way of her opponent in the second set. She said their albatross was lack of international tournaments like counterparts in Morocco and South Africa.

“I was ranked around 60 in the continent, but with this victory, l should be better placed with the points l earned ,” she said. Omisore said she would put in her best during the World Wheelchair qualifiers which begins later in the week to ensure they qualify for the World Cup in Portugal.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Man City ease past Brugge after slow start, Liverpool progress with Atletico victory

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Benzema double carries Real to victory over Shakhtar Manchester City got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Brugge to move to within sight of the Champions League knockout rounds although it was not a trouble-free night for Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday. In the end, goals by Phil Foden, Riyad […]
Sports

Report: Bale awaiting Madrid approval to fly to London to sign for Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gareth Bale’s agent has told Sky Sports News the forward has never been closer to leaving Real Madrid since his then world-record transfer in 2013 and is waiting for the green light to fly to London in his private jet and seal the deal. Bale’s advisors are talking to Spurs about a potential loan move from […]
Sports

EPL: Pogba strike sends Man Utd top with win at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iwobi scores in Everton win *Sheff Utd beat Newcastle for first three points Paul Pogba’s second-half volley was enough to give Manchester United victory at Burnley and send them three points clear at the top of the Premier League. United dominated a contest in which Burnley failed to register a single shot on target until […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica