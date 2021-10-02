News

Venezuela subtracts six zeros from currency, second overhaul in three years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as inflation hits 1,743%

Venezuela on Friday launched its second monetary overhaul in three years by cutting six zeros from the bolivar currency in response to hyperinflation, simplifying accounting but doing little to ease the South American nation’s economic crisis.

The plan seeks to makes accounting more straightforward at businesses and banks, where systems can no longer handle the huge figures. Venezuela’s year-on-year inflation is 1,743%, according to the Venezuelan Finance Observatory. A minimum wage salary is barely $2.50 per month, reports Reuters.

“Honestly, I think hyperinflation is too strong, this is already the third reconversion,” said Alfredo Bohorquez, a 55-year-old selling drawings on a boulevard in eastern Caracas. “This one will last three or four years, maybe less.”

President Nicolas Maduro’s government in 2018 removed five zeros from the currency due to high prices. That came a decade after the late President Hugo Chavez subtracted three zeros from the bolivar with the promise of single-digit inflation, which was not achieved.

The once-prosperous OPEC nation is suffering a years-long economic crisis that has led millions of Venezuelans to emigrate. Maduro’s socialist government blames U.S. sanctions for the country’s woes, while critics assign responsibility to interventionist macroeconomic policies.

The widespread adoption of the U.S. dollar for commercial transactions in Venezuela will further dilute the relevance of the new scheme. Bolivars in cash in Venezuela are rarely used for routine purchases.

Many people on Friday were using dollars in cash for purchases in supermarkets, pharmacies, and stores selling school supplies and uniforms, Reuters witnesses said. Bank systems were functioning normally after an hours-long planned outage early on Friday morning as they converted to the new currency scheme.

“The economic imbalances in the country are very acute and the zeros that are being removed today will soon return,” said economist Jose Manuel Puente. “The reconversion will have no impact in macroeconomic terms.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister dies from COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after succumbing to COVID-19, the government says. Born in 1960, the former army general gained international prominence in 2017, when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power. Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases since the festive season. There have been […]
News

Osinbajo to EU: Preserve finance for Nigeria’s gas projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has told the international community to preserve finance for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries in the transition to net-zero emission. Osinbajo made the submissions yesterday during a virtual meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) led by its Executive Vice President, Mr. Valdis Dombrovskis. Discussions at […]
News

Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize–Iyamu relations dump him for opponents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Relations of the major contenders in the Edo State governorship election billed for Saturday, September 19, have put aside sentiments to support the ambition of their kin’s opponent.   Prominent members of the Obaseki family on Saturday endorsed and pledged their support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyam […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica