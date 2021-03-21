Venice mirror work of art worth N9.2m

It is believed that mirrors have extraordinary powers due to
their ability to reflect light and show appearance so precisely
and incredibly. A passionate explosion of romance and drama
are the main features of breathtaking Venice Mirror designed and
created by Boca Do Lobo.
It measures at an impressive 214 cm (84 in.) of height, it’s 147
cm (58 inches) wide and it’s only available for those who can
afford 20 000 €. Which is approximately N9,200,000
The VENICE mirror is a Venetian large wall mirror. A passionate
modern and giant mirror for a contemporary interior.
Five passionate years of Exclusive Design have resulted in the
Venice, Boca do Lobo’s 2011 Limited Edition work of art.
Their love affair with reflection dates back to 6000BC, the
ability mirrors have to reflect light and the world around us so
perfectly remains unrivalled by any other object.