Venice mirror work of art worth N9.2m

It is believed that mirrors have extraordinary powers due to

their ability to reflect light and show appearance so precisely

and incredibly. A passionate explosion of romance and drama

are the main features of breathtaking Venice Mirror designed and

created by Boca Do Lobo.

It measures at an impressive 214 cm (84 in.) of height, it’s 147

cm (58 inches) wide and it’s only available for those who can

afford 20 000 €. Which is approximately N9,200,000

The VENICE mirror is a Venetian large wall mirror. A passionate

modern and giant mirror for a contemporary interior.

Five passionate years of Exclusive Design have resulted in the

Venice, Boca do Lobo’s 2011 Limited Edition work of art.

Their love affair with reflection dates back to 6000BC, the

ability mirrors have to reflect light and the world around us so

perfectly remains unrivalled by any other object.

