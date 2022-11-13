Sports

Vera Yohanna wins 2022 Lagos Women Run

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Maisaje Vera-Yohanna from Plateau State has emerged the winner of the 2022 edition of the Lagos Women Run. She finished the 10km race in a time of 29.38.72 to emerge the winner of the seventh edition of the Lagos Women Run which took place on Saturday, November 12. Lagos State’s Haruna Hauwawu came a close second as she also broke the half-hour mark with a finish time of 29.27.59 while Delta State’s Charity Agofure was third with a time of 30.13.17

 

Despite the star-studded list of elite athletes on parade, Vera Yohanna who is a teenager held sway right from the start point at the Onikan Roundabout and though she was intermittently overtaken at different times, she had enough firepower in her to breast the tape first at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Finish point. Speaking to journalists after her triumph, Vera-Yohanna said she is excited to win the prestigious race, having put in so much hard work in the past months.

“I am very happy to win the Lagos Women Run, I have been training hard for this race and I am happy that God gave me the victory,” she said. Though Yohanna’s winning time falls short of the Course Record of 28: 55 secs set in 2019 by Kenyan’s Cheptoeck Careen, it remains the fastest-ever winning time by a Nigerian at the Lagos Women Run.

While the top three positions in the Open Category were evenly spread across three states; Plateau, Lagos and Delta State, there was a clean sweep in the Veteran Category where the Plateau State trio of Elizabeth Nuhu, Steven Kundung and Janet Dung claimed the top three positions.

For their efforts in the Open Category, Vera-Yohanna, Hauwawu and Agofure got One Million Naira, N500,000 and N300,000 respectively. In the Veteran category, the top three finishers were rewarded with N300,000, N200,000 and 100,000 respectively

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
