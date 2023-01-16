Metro & Crime

Veracity Deskpublisher loses mother at 89

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The curtains fell as the matriarch of the Ajibulu family, Deaconess Esther Bosede Ajibulu (nee Osayin), has taken an eternal flight to glory. The late Deaconess Esther, mother of the Publisher of Veracity Desk, Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu, passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, she was aged 89. A statement by Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu, on behalf of the Ajibulu family, betrayed the extent emotions have run deep on account of the incident. The statement reads: “Dear friends and well-wishers, it is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss; yet with gratitude to the Almighty God that I announce the transition of my mother and grandmother, Deaconess Esther B. Ajibulu (nee Osanyin). “Deaconess Ajibulu transited in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a glorious and eventful life and times devoted to active service to Jesus Christ, God, humanity and her illustrious family. “Mama was 89 years old.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs recovers 750 bales of smuggled clothes from Lagos warehouses

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recovered 750 bales of imported used clothes from some warehouses in Lagos where smuggled goods are kept.   It was gathered that the move was to discourage smugglers from bringing contraband items from Republic of Benin to Nigeria.   Acting Controller […]
Metro & Crime

Fire officer confirms fire outbreak in C’River Govt House

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Commanding Officer, Calabar Command of the Federal Fire Service, Mrs Olumayowa Olomola, has confirmed the fire incident that occurred inside the Cross River Government House. Olomola, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the fire started from an electrical spark from a generator house. The Government House in the capital city houses the office of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill seven in Kaduna market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Baba Negedu KADUNA Bandits riding on over 15 motorcycles invaded a market in Kaduna State and killed seven people. The victims were two vigilantes and five other residents.   The attack on Wednesday evening at Galadimawa village in Giwa local Government Area of Kaduna State caused pandemonium in the market. The bandits also burnt a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica