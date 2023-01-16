Veracity Deskpublisher loses mother at 89

The curtains fell as the matriarch of the Ajibulu family, Deaconess Esther Bosede Ajibulu (nee Osayin), has taken an eternal flight to glory. The late Deaconess Esther, mother of the Publisher of Veracity Desk, Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu, passed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, she was aged 89. A statement by Mr Emmanuel Ajibulu, on behalf of the Ajibulu family, betrayed the extent emotions have run deep on account of the incident. The statement reads: “Dear friends and well-wishers, it is with heavy hearts and a deep sense of loss; yet with gratitude to the Almighty God that I announce the transition of my mother and grandmother, Deaconess Esther B. Ajibulu (nee Osanyin). “Deaconess Ajibulu transited in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a glorious and eventful life and times devoted to active service to Jesus Christ, God, humanity and her illustrious family. “Mama was 89 years old.”
