Sports

Verdant Zeal wins President Cup FIFA Tournament

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Top advertising agency, Verdant Zeal, has won the maiden edition of the Association of Advertising Agencies Nigeria (AAAN) President Cup FIFA Tournament.

The tournament, which held from16 February to 26 February took place at the AAAN Secretariat and was streamed live on the association’s social media platforms.

Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Mr. Doyin Adewumi, said the tournament featured 15 agencies, with Verdant Zeal’s VD Team defeating Tequila 5-2 to become the first ever winners and win the grand prize of N200,000.
At the ceremony held to present the trophy, AAAN President, Mr. Steve Babaeko, explained that the purpose of the tournament is to bring young practitioners together through a healthy competition as well as foster a healthy rivalry and relationship among them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Cheptegei, Gidey demolish world records in Valencia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000 metres world record and Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey demolished the women’s 5,000 metres mark as the Valencia World Record Day event lived up to its name on Wednesday. Cheptegei crossed the line at a near-empty Turia stadium in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds to beat the time […]
Sports

A distress call from an athlete

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The state of sports all over the world is scary due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged various parts of the globe in a massive way. Many cases were recorded in China (the origin), USA, Germany, Spain, England, France, Brazil, South Africa etc. Brazil currently is having a tough time as other […]
Sports

NNL begins stadium inspection ahead new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria National League will from Thursday, November 26, send Stadium Compliance Officers to the designated home grounds of teams participating in the 2021/2020 League season. This is part of its pre-season activities to herald the fresh season under the new leadership of Senator Obinna Ogba. The stadium Compliance Officers are to ascertain the level […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica