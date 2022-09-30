News

Verify facts on Bukka Hut ownership –Mgt

The Management of Bukka Hut have urged media platforms to refrain from disseminating unverified and inaccurate information regarding ownership of the Lagos-based eatery. In a statement signed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bukka Hut, Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola, the company said it had no other option than to address the gross misrepresentation of verifiable facts making the rounds on various social media platforms following the transition of Mr. Olaolu Martins, who was an initial investor and a minority shareholder in Bukka Hut. The company explained that Bukka Hut is run and operated solely by Jaiyeola with the support of a senior management team, adding that Jaiyeola is the majority shareholder of Bukka Hut, jointly with his family.

Media reports had largely indicated that the late Olaolu, who passed through transition on Tuesday, was the founder and owner of Bukka Hut whereas he was simply a valued supporter of the business who was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut. The statement reads, “The Board, Management and Staff of Bukka Hut continue to mourn the unfortunate passing of Mr.Olaolu Martins, who was an initial investor and a minority shareholder in BukkaHut.

“While Olaolu was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut, he was a valued supporter of the business, and he will be sorely missed by all staff and management. We pray for the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss.” “As we try to come to terms with the reality of Olaolu’s untimely passing,it is unfortunate that we are also constrained to address the gross misrepresentation of verifiable facts making the rounds on various social media platforms at this time.”

 

