Versatile artiste and singer, Razzy AG, hints of ‘collabo’ with top music stars

Fast rising and versatile artiste, Ayeni Adewale Benjamin, better known as Razzy AG, has hinted of plans to collaborate with top players in the nation’s music industry.

The gifted rapper and singer who many believe has continued to bring colour to the nation’s music industry since his emergence on the scene at a time when rap music is reported to be recording low patronage, said this part of moves to redefine the industry.

The Ekiti State-born rapper had been with a music group known as SPARTAZ, whose members are believed to have gone completely solo even though they still come together once in a while for joint projects, for many years.

Razzy AG, whose songs including ‘Calling’, ‘Make we dance’, and ‘E go well’ continue to attract accolades, recently released the hot single ‘Moonlight’ , a mid-tempo classic which is enjoying robust airplay across radio stations within the west African sub-region.

According to him, he is leaving nothing to chance to see that rap music regains its position in the country and has hinted of plans to get top ranking artistes on a collabo project later this year.

Razzy AG was spotted at the recently-held Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) but it is yet unconfirmed if the seasoned rapper is preparing to make an in-road into the movie industry.

