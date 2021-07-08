Versecom opens IHS Lagos Innovates Centre

Versecom Limited, an enterprise technology company building sustainable IT and Power solutions for Africa, has opened its low-cost co-working space, IHS Lagos Innovates Centre. The initiative was launched with sponsorship from IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers and support from Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). According to a statement from the company, the Low- Cost Hub initiative was created to tackle the cost of office and community barrier to business entry faced by most Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and freelancers in the country.

“The hub is the first of its kind, making IHS Nigeria the premier sponsor of this initiative. The telecoms infrastructure giant funded the development of the hub in its support for energy and environment causes; one of its sustainability pillars.

“In addition to the 600-seat capacity dome, IHS Nigeria also funded the construction of an energy laboratory with equipment like transformer winder, oscilloscope, component rack, etc. in a bid to remove the barriers inhibiting innovation within the sector,” the company said.

The company noted that the partnership was in line with LASPARK’s mandate to promote recreation and social development and is a testament to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to a Greater Lagos to explore private sector-driven investments and partnerships to accelerate economic growth and benefit residents of the state.

