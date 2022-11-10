Business

Verve boosts Nigerians’ health, wellness with VerveLife fitness event

Leading payment technology and card brand, Verve, over the weekend in Lagos, organised the grand finale of Africa’s biggest fitness event, as part of what the firm said is its bid to continue to blaze the trail and inspire Nigerians to a lifestyle of fitness and wellness, According to a statement, the VerveLife fitness event which was introduced in 201 and is organised annually, has grown into a thriving platform, attracting thousands of fitness enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond. The statement said the event was held to stimulate in Nigerians the need to keep a healthy lifestyle through fun and engaging activities. ng on the Verve Life fitness event grand finale, Cherry Eromosele, Group Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Interswitch Group, said that the Verve Life initiative is a testament to the brand’s long-term commitment to fitness, wellness, and healthy living.

 

