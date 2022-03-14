Verve Card Campaign: FirstBank customers to win brand new car, others

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, FirstBank, has urged its customers to take advantage of its ongoing Verve Card campaign designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card. The eight-week promo, which will end on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, will see 2,601 customers winning various prizes, including N20,000 cash prize, N10,000 cash prize, N10,000worthof airtime; powergeneratingsets, refrigerator, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car. In a statement issued at the weekend, the Bank said that it had recently concluded ‘Week 5’ of the promo, adding that a total of 1,550 winners have so far won various prizes. According to the statement, there are 951 prizes to be won over the next three weeks. Specifically, 300 people are expected to win N10,000 cash; another set of 300 customers will win N10,000 worth of airtime and 300 more customers will win N20,000 cash. In addition, it said 50 customers are expected win various household items such as generator, table top refrigerator and gas cooker while a customer will win the star prize of a brand new 2022 Suzuki S-Presso car for transacting 16 times during the period of the promo (eight weeks). Commenting on the campaign, FirstBank’s Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products Chuma Ezirim, said: “We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitallydriven transactions. “With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the valueplaced by customerson its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers,” he concluded.”
