Verve International payment card issuance hits 35m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve International, has announced a marked expansion in its payment scheme, which has seen the company onboarding over 200 direct scheme members cross-continent and also firmly consolidating its growing market share in Nigeria – in terms of card issuance and transactions, having now issued over 35 million active payment cards to date, as well as a combined aggregate of well over 50 million tokens.

 

According to a press release, “Verve cardholders are provided with the benefit of using the Verve card in Nigeria and 21 other African countries, underscoring the company’s resolve to ensure the seamlessness of transactions across the continent, particularly for the critical mass of consumer demographics, whilst driving value and efficiency for African financial institutions.”

 

The statement also said “on a global scale, through strategic partnerships with partners such as Discover Financial Services, as well as a plethora of  rapidly expanding issuing and acceptance partnerships, including major financial institutions such as KCB across East Africa and a growing network of SACCOs in Kenya and Uganda who issue/accept Verve cards; Verve cardholders are able to perform transactions and make payments from anywhere and anytime using their Verve Card.

 

“The Verve Global Card from the Discover partnership is accepted in 185 countries that include the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

 

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, stated that Verve continued to provide innovative ways to make transactions and payment more secure and convenient for loyal customers across the globe.

 

