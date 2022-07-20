Verve International welcomes Cinetpay into its network

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve International has welcomed its first francophone ecommerce and merchant aggregator, CinetPay into the Verve ecosystem. Cinet- Pay, the Ivorian-based FinTech provides online and Point-of-Sale (POS) payment solutions for merchants to process payments from more than 40 different payment operators in West and Central Africa.

This partnership is expected to further establish the Verve footprint across the region and support merchants to accept Verve cards from customers of issuing banks in 13 African countries. Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CinetPay to the Verve network – the next in a series of strategic African FinTech partners we are welcoming into our network.

