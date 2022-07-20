Business

Verve International welcomes Cinetpay into its network

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve International has welcomed its first francophone ecommerce and merchant aggregator, CinetPay into the Verve ecosystem. Cinet- Pay, the Ivorian-based FinTech provides online and Point-of-Sale (POS) payment solutions for merchants to process payments from more than 40 different payment operators in West and Central Africa.

This partnership is expected to further establish the Verve footprint across the region and support merchants to accept Verve cards from customers of issuing banks in 13 African countries. Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CinetPay to the Verve network – the next in a series of strategic African FinTech partners we are welcoming into our network.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: Experts meet on deepening private sector participation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Exploring strategies to deepen private sector participation in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was the highlight of a panel session during the recent 2021 World Trade Organisation (WTO) Aid-for-Trade stocktaking meeting organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and International Trade Centre (ITC). […]
Business

Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.   The unaudited financial statement […]
Business

DafriBank Chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu makes top 50 crypto-rich list

Posted on Author Reporter

  South African and Chairman of digital bank, DafriBank Xolane Ndhlovu, has grown to become one of the most impressive business role models of millions of young Africans. He is presently among the biggest icons in terms of investment in tech and startups and now, crypto currencies. His recent appearance in the November 2021 edition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica