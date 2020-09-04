Business

Verve launches 'Good Life' consumer promo

Leading payment technology and card business, Verve International, has launched a nationwide promo to reward its cardholders with cash prizes and airtime. In a statement, the company said that the promo tagged, “The Verve Good Life Promo” kicked off on September 1, 2020 and will run till November 29, 2020.

“The Verve Good Life Promo seeks to enable Verve’s loyal card holders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them. Its objective is to alleviate the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic hardship on Verve card holders and Nigerians in general,” the statement said.

Speaking about the initiative, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, reiterated the brand’s commitment to reward Verve card holders for their loyalty. She said: “Beyond our commitment to provide Verve card holders with seamless, reliable and secure payment solutions both locally and internationally, we currently identify with their challenges, especially as occasioned by the pandemic, therefore we desire to play a part in alleviating these. This has informed the introduction of the Verve Good Life Promo. During the 12 weeks of the promo, we will be rewarding over 2,500Verve card holders nationwide with over N27 million in cash and airtime.”

