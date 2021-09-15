Business

Verve, OBMEET partner on discount for cardholders

Verve has announced its partnership with OBMeet, a video conferencing and networking company, to give Verve cardholders 50 per cent discount on the platform. According to a press release, the discount, which is currently running till December 31, 2021, avails Verve cardholders added value for the services they enjoy on the OBMeet platform.

The statement said that with this collaboration, Verve cardholders accessing the OBMeet no longer have to worry about the incidental challenges associated with such video conferencing and multi-streaming platforms, such as complex payment structure, capital flight, inconsistent exchange rates etc. Speaking on the discount, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the partnership with OBMeet to reward Verve cardholders with 50% discount on the selected packages is a demonstration of Verve’s commitment to reward its cardholders’ loyalty.

Eromosele said the firm partnered with OBMeet because they share a similar vision of delivering invaluable experience to their esteemed customers. She explained that the partnership will guarantee Verve cardholders faster and safer payment experiences on the OBMeet platform. She said: “Consistent with our mantra of being ‘the rewarding way to make payments’, Verve cardholders are not only rewarded with seamless, faster and convenient payment solutions, they enjoy more rewards in discounts as much as 50% on the OBMeet platform, from now till December 31, 2021.”

Vincent Ogbunude, Divisional Head of Verve, commented on the firm’s commitment to delivering topnotch digital payment solutions to Nigerians. “It is no gainsaying that Verve has consistently delivered innovative payment solutions to Nigerians and the Africa continent.

We are continuously seeking opportunities to ease payment pain-points for Verve cardholders as well as Africans and this partnership with OBMeet is a testament to that commitment. We are confident that our cardholders will enjoy seamless payment on the OBMeet platform and the 50% discount offer is added value to the invaluable payment experience the Verve card provides.” he said.

Speaking on the partnership, Emmanuel Gabriel, founder of OBMeet stated that the collaboration is instrumental for companies, institutions, content creators, Small and Medium Enterprise, entrepreneurs to overcome the many challenges of capital flight, complex payment systems inherent in accessing video conferencing and multistreaming platforms. He said: “Our focus is to give everyone around the world the opportunity to connect, build ideas and express themselves in a new way. We are focused on creating economic value via the OBMeet communication platforms which bridges communication gap and language barriers around the world.”

