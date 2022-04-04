Verve offers cardholders shopping discounts in new promo

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced the launch of the “Verve Supersaver Promo” in collaboration with Ebeano and Addide supermarkets to reward Verve cardholders with exciting discounts. According to a press release, the promo, which is billed to run from March to April 2022, will see Verve cardholders enjoy a 3.5 per cent discount when they shop at Ebeano Supermarket and a 10 per cent off their purchase when they spend N5,000 or more with their Verve cards at Addide Supermarket. The statement said: “The Verve Supersaver Promo was designed to support the lifestyle needs of Verve cardholders as well as reward their loyalty. “The strategic partnerships will avail Verve cardholders to purchase a variety of products on the shelves of the collaborating supermarkets as customers are furnished with a wide range of groceries and other household products.” Speaking on the promo, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, said that Verve will continue to create several rewarding experiences for its cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs and availing them a seamless and secure payment solution. She reiterated that “Verve is committed to providing support to customers’ lifestyle needs, which is why we launched the Verve Supersaver Promo to reward cardholders and give them an opportunity to shop at these supermarkets at discounted rates.” Eromosele announced this valuable collaboration by stating that “we are particularly excited about our partnership with Ebeano and Addide Supermarkets because they are known for offering quality products to customers. We therefore urge Verve cardholders to take advantage of this promo and enjoy awesome discounts while shopping.”

