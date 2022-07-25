Verve partners LASRRA to create smart LAG ID

Leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced its partnership with the Lagos State government on the relaunch of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) identity card as a smart multi-purpose card that combines biometric identification with cutting edge technology.

The relaunch event, held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, saw relevant stakeholders from government agencies and private sector players discussing the significance of the card’s evolution and its possibilities for residents of Lagos State.

According to a press release, “the initiative serves to transform the lives of Lagos residents by aligning with global best practices to upgrade the LASRRA card from an ordinary plastic card meant for only identification purposes to a smart card which avails residents with the dual functions of an identity card and a payment card, leveraging the robust infrastructure of Africa’s largest domestic card scheme Verve, to receive money or payments from different sources; family, friends, business, customer or welfare from the government and also use the card across a host of payment channels such as the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Point of Sale (POS) terminals, offline and online payment agents, among others.

“Holders of the new LASSRRA smart card, also called LAG ID, will be able to access an array of benefits that come with being a Verve cardholder. Verve offers extensive and exciting rewards, as well as loyalty programs which are open to all LAG ID cardholders.”

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, noted that the LAG ID card would provide its holders a life of convenience, enabling residents to make transactions anywhere and at any time, while also enjoying the dual benefit of verifying their identities and be able to readily access the various social amenities provided by government.

