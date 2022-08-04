Business

Verve partners uLesson to offer cardholders 10% discount

Leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has partnered with uLesson, an online learning platform, to offer 10 per cent discount off educational content and gadgets when payments are made with Verve cards on the uLesson website. According to a press release, the uLesson website offers over 5,000 study videos and expansive educational materials leveraging best-inclass teachers, media, and technology to create high-quality and accessible educational guides for students from primary to secondary school and serves as a holistic learning experience hub for youngsters.

The statement said that through the initiative, Verve cardholders can access a wide array of animated study videos, a pre-recorded video library, coding school, multiplayer quizzes and homework assistance and can enjoy one-on-one personalised support on the uLesson website while enjoying 10 per cent off all content subscriptions, and purchase of educational tablets.

Commenting on the partnership with uLesson, the Executive Vice President (EVP) for Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, noted that the collaboration stemmed from Verve’s desire to leverage key partnerships that deliver added value to its cardholders. She said: “Through this collaboration, Verve is offering more students access to affordable and quality educational contents that will prepare them to contribute their quota towards shaping Africa’s narrative.” Also commenting on the partnership, Tayo Sowole, the Vice President (VP) Marketing and Distribution, uLesson, said:

 

