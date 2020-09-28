News

Verve rewards 600 customers in Good Life Promo

Africa’s leading payment technology and card brand, Verve International, has rewarded 600 customers so far after the third weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo.

 

Verve rewarded the lucky cardholders at prize presentation ceremonies held in various locations across the country recently.

 

Among the 300 lucky cardholders that emerged winners of the N10,000 cash prize in the weekly raffle draws that had held three times were: Adeleke Moshood, a student from Oyo State; Adeogun Shakiru, an automobile specialist and Rashidat Abolaji, a businesswoman, both from Lagos State .

 

Another set of 300 Verve cardholders emerged winners of airtime worth N5,000, bringing the total amount won so far to N4.5 million.

 

Speaking during the draws, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, expressed her delight about the number of cardholders that have been rewarded lately.

