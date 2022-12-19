Verve rewards winners in Verve GoodLife promo 3.0

Leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, in partnership with First Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Union Bank, UBA, FCMB, Fidelity, and Access Bank, has rewarded lucky winners in the Verve GoodLife Promo.

According to a press release, 10 customers have won N1 million each, 200 customers have won N20,000 each and thousands of customers have won cashbacks.

The GoodLife Promo 3.0 rewards Verve cardholders with exciting prizes and the more a customer transacts with their Verve cards, the more their chances of winning and getting rewarded for their loyalty.

At the recently concluded prize presentation ceremonies, Mr Ayanwale Kayode – a Verve cardholder from FCMB Oshogbo won N1million; Evelyn James, a Zenith Bank Verve cardholder got presented with N1million in Lagos; Mary Dunah, a UBA Verve cardholder, Abel Ovuri, a Union Bank Verve cardholder and Halima Osu, an Ecobank Verve cardholder, were also all winners and were present at their respective Banks for the prize presentation ceremonies.

Speaking on the recently concluded prize presentation ceremonies, Group Head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch, Chidi Oluaoha, reiterated the brand’s commitment to the development of an inclusive payment ecosystem across the African market that supports growth and economic development while ensuring Verve cardholders are constantly rewarded for their loyalty.

