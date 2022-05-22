Sports

‘Very happy’ Mbappe snubs Real to stay at PSG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kylian Mbappe said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club’s president announced on Saturday the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Standing next to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Mbappe said: “I hope I’m going to be able to continue to do what I like most – winning football matches and trophies with all of you.”

Mbappe marked his announcement by scoring twice in five minutes to take his total of league goals for the season to 27, putting him on course to finish as Ligue 1’s leading scorer for a fourth consecutive season.

Mbappe’s decision ends months of speculation surrounding arguably the hottest property in world football.

Real Madrid had pursued Mbappe for months and had reportedly agreed a deal with him months ago for a switch to Spain which would have included a signing-on fee of €150 million.

Mbappe had made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

‘INSULT TO FOOTBALL’

The president of Spain’s LaLiga, Javier Tebas, complained bitterly on Saturday that the massive financial resources of PSG’s Qatari owners had proved decisive in persuading Mbappe to stay in France.

“What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money…after posting losses of €700 million in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over €600 million, is an INSULT to football,” Tebas tweeted.

LaLiga announced in a statement it was launching an official complaint about PSG’s actions “to UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and the appriopriate decision-making bodies of the European Union”.

In his tweet, Tebas also called Khelaifi “a danger to European football”.

Mbappe will now line up next season alongside Neymar and probably Lionel Messi – if he stays at the club – to help PSG in their protracted quest to land the Champions League, the title that has so far eluded them.

Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 that turned into a permanent deal worth €180 million.

He has helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons.

In the Champions League exit to Real this season, Mbappe scored in both legs of the tie, but could not prevent PSG from losing 3-2 on aggregate.

He will be a key figure when France attempt to defend the World Cup in November and December.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City go top after beating Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan ended Aston Villa’s resistance as Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season, for a few hours at least, with a hard-earned victory. Pep Guardiola’s side will be knocked off the summit later on Wednesday if Manchester United beat Fulham, […]
Sports

Musa to retire after World Cup, Eguavoen reveals

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa will quit the national team after the next FIFA World Cup, interim manager of the team has revealed.   The coach came under criticism for inviting some players including 29-year-old Fatih Karagümrük winger ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana and the coach said […]
Sports

EPL: Brighton, Arsenal fire blanks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium. Graham Potter’s side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls’ best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range, reports the BBC. Leandro Trossard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica