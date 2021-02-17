Vessel purchase: Ship owners accused of round tripping

Unscrupulous practice by some local ship owners has forced the Federal Government to ban importation of some vessels, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In the past, Nigeria ship owners have often lamented the high import duty of 15 per cent they are made to pay on vessels they acquire abroad for coastal trade. But some of the ships purchased with bank loans are permanently anchored and scattered on the high sea around the Apapa pilotage district, threatening the safety of other ships coming into the port. Some of the abandoned vessels, it was gathered, are not up to the required standards specified for cabotage trade as they were intentionally purchased to cheat government .

Import bill

Findings revealed that between 2018 and 2019, Nigerian ship owners spent $6.27billion on importation of vessels alone. It was gathered that while $2.85billion was spent in 2018, $3.42billion was used to import various categories of vessels in 2019. Some of the vessels include tankers of various sizes, security patrol vessels, platform supply vessels, line handling tug, anchor handling tug used in the downstream sector to provided huge logistics for oil sector. According to International Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigeria import, in 2019, United States exported some vessels valued at $409,24million to the country, United Kingdom exported $147.09million; China, $39.35million; Malta, $25,73million and Singapore, $15.75million.

Veto

Worried by the massive importation of wrecks being declared as ships, the Federal Government decided to ban certain categories of ships in order to encourage the maritime industry and local shipyards to grow. For instance, the ban on importation of vessels was approved by the Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). While CBN said that it would no longer grant foreign exchange to import certain categories of ships, Customs declared that there would be no issuance of permit to importers of vessels after realising that the ship owners had been engaging in illegal round tripping, leading to abuse of the waiver regime and other incentives.

Round tripping

For instance, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Abubakar Bashir (rtd), said that some indigenous ship owners were fond of engaging in illegal round-tripping transactions under the guise of importing vessels into the country only for them to bring in wrecks. Round-tripping occurs when individuals or companies divert foreign exchange obtained from the CBN at the lower official rate to the black market for higher profits. In international transactions, round-tripping is used for tax evasion and money laundering. He noted that the unethical practice by some local ship owners was one of the factors inhibiting growth of the shipping sector. The retired customs officer spoke at a maritime virtual symposium last weekend while reacting to concerns raised by shipowners over lack of government incentives and high customs duty on vessels imported into the country, which subsequently raises the cost of acquiring vessels.

Abuse

He said: “Customs as a regulator has realised that people are using a lot of things in importing wrecks, not ships, just for the purpose of round-tripping or money laundering in some cases. “They overvalue the wrecks and sometimes, they just use that as a focal point and transfer the money.” Abubakar noted that the issue of personal interest was hindering the progress of the industry. For instance, he said that people would just go and bring in wrecks, transfer huge sums of money at the detriment of our foreign exchange because we are virtually an import dominated industry. According to him, international laws apply on all cargoes originating from outside Nigeria hence, maritime practitioners should engage Customs to clear grey areas before embarking on international transactions. Declaring that it was not in the place of customs to grant tax relief on imported vessels as being requested by indigenous ship owners, Abubakar urged the operators to always consid-er relevant laws of import and export guidelines and acquire adequate knowledge of the sector before investing and coming hard on government agencies. He added that customs had no right to offer tax relief because it is the implementers of government policies. Abubakar added: “We don’t have rights to give incentives as to whether to pay or not to pay duty but we encourage the government periodically and give suggestions on how to move the maritime industry forward. “One of the major problems we have is that investors in the industry do not put into cognisance relevance sections of laws in most cases. “Instead of shipowners coming to fight over Customs or Immigration, they should go through all the relevant sections of the laws and see how we can assist ourselves.”

Last line

There is need for government to sanction ship owners, who hide under the guise of ship acquisition to bring wrecks, which would later constitute security threat in the nation’s waterways.

