Vessels berth with N59bn fuel at jetties

Posted on

As cost of petrol reached $918.75 per tonne in the global market, six more vessels, at the weekend, arrived Nigerian shores with 114,822 metric tonnes of premium motor spirit (PMS) valued at 59 billion ($105.5 million).

 

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that Hellas Avatar berthed at Bulk Oil Plant in Apapa with 24, 822 tonnes.

 

Also, Safe Sea, Sea Pearl, Mount Picton and Stellar arrived Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Phase II and III with 20,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes, 15,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively, while Errina arrived Warri Jetty on Monday with 15,000 tonnes. According to the Platts, PMS now cost $918.75 per metric tonne. It noted that a tonne was $754.75 per MT as at December 31, 2021.

 

Other costs include freight at $26.77 per tonne or (N8.31 per litre), lightering expenses (N4.81), Nigerian Ports Authority charge (N2.49), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency charge (N0.23), jetty throughput charge (N1.61), storage charge (N2.58) and financing (N2.17).

 

Others are the wholesaler margin (N4.03), administrative charge (N1.23), transporters allowance (N3.89), bridging fund (N7.51), marine transport average (N0.15) and retailer margin (N6.19). It would be recalled that New Telegraph reported that four vessels have offloaded 120,365 tonnes (120,37 million litres) of PMS at the Lagos and Delta ports in the first week of the month.

 

The NPA’s shipping data revealed that MT Lorele 1 berthed at Pinacle Jetty in Lagos with 60, 365 tonnes of petrol. Also, at Delta Port in Warri, Mosunmola was moored with 20,000 tonnes, Rising Sun, 20,000 tonnes and Tornado with 20,000 tonnes. In the last week of February, 2022, Lagos, Calabar and Delta received 237,500 metric tonnes (237.5 million litres) of PMS from 15 vessels.

 

According to NPA’s shipping data, 96,000 tonnes of the product were discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal II. Bora offloaded 20,000 tonnes at the terminal. Also, St Nenne, Tornado and Leste were moored with 16,000 tonnes, 20,000 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively on Wednesday. The shipping data further revealed that Safesea Neha III berthed with 20,000 tonnes at the terminal.

 

At Calabar Port, two vessels arrived with 30,000 tonnes, while Porto Fiscardo arrived at the port jetty with 15,000 tonnes, Bourne berthed with 15,000 tonnes. Also, Warri port took delivery of 111,500 tonnes from eight vessels as Matrix Asa came with 15,000 tonnes, while Ostria berthed with 14,500 tonnes.

 

Also, Baron I, St Walga and Lausu arrived at the port with 15,000 tonnes,15,000 tonnes and 15,000 tonnes respectively. Clover and Coromel came with 12,000 tonnes and 10,000 tonnes respectively as Diddi moored with 15,000 tonnes.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

