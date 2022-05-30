Vessels ship 656,914MT of LNG from Nigeria

Locals groan over high price, scarcity

As gas consumers groan under unfair price regime imposed by cartels, some 656,914 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas have been lifted from Bonny Island terminal this month to various destinations outside the country.

In order to facilitate more shipment of the fuel, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that it will work with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to deploy Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) in Bonny.

The Authority noted that arrangements were being put in place for survey as part of measures to boost visibility and facilitate the navigations of vessels. According to the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello- Koko, there are plans to reduce the cost of shipping in Nigeria with the deployment of more digital technology and critical facilities at the nation’s seaports. Findings from NPA shipping data revealed that 10 vessels would depart the Onne Port to Europe and Asia with the fuel in May, 2022.

The shipping data noted that LNG Akwa Ibom was laden with 63,000 tonnes; LNG Ogun, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Ondo, 66,284 tonnes; LNG Imo, 63,349 tonnes; Oyo, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 66,693 tonnes; LNG Rivers,63,000 tonnes; LNG Enugu, 66,000 tonnes and MARAN Gas Pericle, 71,588 tonnes. However, worried by the short supply of the fuel in the country, the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has challenged Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Association (NLPGA) to disclose to Nigerians how much of its members took delivery of the last supply of LPG released to the domestic market by the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

President of the association, Oladapo Olatunbosun, alleged that gas importers, who are members of NLPGA, were unduly ripping off Nigerian cooking gas consumers by selling to plant owners at N12.7 million per 20 metric tonnes (MT) despite purchasing the product at around N7 million per 20MT from NLNG and other local producers. Olatunbosun claimed in a statement that the gas terminal owners were responsible for the hike in price of cooking gas.

The president urged the Nigerian Downstream and Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NDMPRA) and the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to call the importers to order in the interest of the poor masses. He noted that cooking gas, as at Monday, May 23, was N750 per kilogramme (kg) at the depot and was sold at N800/kg at the retail end in Lagos, Ogun and some state in the South West, while same quantity goes as high as N900 to N1000 per kg at retail end in Gombe and Bayelsa and other states due to unfair price regime imposed on Nigeria by the cartels. He said: “It does not make economic sense to be supplied with a receipt of around N7 million per 20 metric tonnes and sell to consumers at the same price that imported LPG landed in Nigeria. “Give us the exact figure of LPG your members got from NLNG. We are aware that the local consumption of cooking gas has dropped from 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to around 750,000mtpa out of which about 600,000 mtpa is supplied by local producers.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Sahara Group have taken delivery of two 23,000 CBM Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels, MT SAPET and MT BARUMK at the Hyundai MIPO Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea to boost gas export in the country.

The two vessels are expected to sail out of Hyundai MIPO Dockyard, Ulsan, Korea between June and September 2022. The new vessels, MT BARUMK and MT SAPET have increased NNPC and Sahara Group’s joint venture investment to over $300million, approaching the JV’s $1billion gas infrastructure commitment by 2026.

Previously they had acquired two vessels – MT Sahara Gas and MT Africa Gas – before the additional two ship being expected from June, 2022. The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of company, Mele Kyari explained that one of the ships was named MT SAPET in honour of a partnership between WAGL and Côte d’Ivoire, while MT BARUMK was also named in honour of Late GMD of NNPC, Dr Baru Kyari, said recently that Nigeria’s plans to extend its gas network to Europe in a bid to harness the multi-billion dollar industry, noting that the delivery of the new vessels was in line with the vision of satisfying the domestic market with hopes to deliver gas into the international market in a few years

